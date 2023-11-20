Warmer Mid Week, But Big Changes Incoming

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:43 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Clear skies tonight will allow for temperatures to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. We will see those clear skies translate to sunny skies for the day on Tuesday. High temperatures will start to warm up with a majority of spots getting into the low 50s, however a few spots will stay in the upper 40s for high temperatures. Wednesday, clouds start to impact the skies, but it wont limit temperatures with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Thanksgiving is looking like it will be snowy across the area. Thursday morning a cold front will start to move through the area, dropping temperatures below freezing. By late Thursday morning and early Thursday afternoon, lots of us will start to see snow fall. Accumulating snowfall is more likely in the foothills of the Black Hills with the highest impacts in the Black Hills and NE Wyoming. Snowfall totals are still up in the air. Friday, high temperatures remain in the 20s for a majority of the day with a few lingering snow showers possible.

Saturday, temperatures remain below freezing for high temperatures but mostly sunny skies are going to be back in action. Those mostly sunny skies are continuing into Sunday with temperatures likely above freezing in the low to mid 30s. Monday, those 30s remain for high temperatures with mostly sunny skies continuing into next week.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 South Dakota men sent to federal prison for stealing 105 guns
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Liberty Land USA coming to Rapid City in 2026
Liberty Land amusement park coming to Rapid City in 2026
Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football commentator Charissa Thompson before an NFL football game...
TV host Charissa Thompson says she fabricated NFL sideline reports
Rapid City Regional Airport announces new flight path starting next year

Latest News

Warmer Mid Week, But Big Changes Incoming
Warmer Mid Week, But Big Changes Incoming
Rapid City 7 day Forecast
Strong winds today; snow on Thanksgiving Day
Strong winds and seasonable temperatures are in the forecast for Monday
Monday will be windy, with gusts up to 50 mph possible at times. Temperatures will be in the...
Strong winds and seasonable temperatures in the forecast for Monday