Warmer Mid Week, But Big Changes Incoming

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Clear skies tonight will allow for temperatures to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. We will see those clear skies translate to sunny skies for the day on Tuesday. High temperatures will start to warm up with a majority of spots getting into the low 50s, however a few spots will stay in the upper 40s for high temperatures. Wednesday, clouds start to impact the skies, but it wont limit temperatures with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Thanksgiving is looking like it will be snowy across the area. Thursday morning a cold front will start to move through the area, dropping temperatures below freezing. By late Thursday morning and early Thursday afternoon, lots of us will start to see snow fall. Accumulating snowfall is more likely in the foothills of the Black Hills with the highest impacts in the Black Hills and NE Wyoming. Snowfall totals are still up in the air. Friday, high temperatures remain in the 20s for a majority of the day with a few lingering snow showers possible.

Saturday, temperatures remain below freezing for high temperatures but mostly sunny skies are going to be back in action. Those mostly sunny skies are continuing into Sunday with temperatures likely above freezing in the low to mid 30s. Monday, those 30s remain for high temperatures with mostly sunny skies continuing into next week.

