Resolving unresolved Indigenuos historical trauma

An event aimed to resolve unresolved trauma in the Native American community.
An event aimed to resolve unresolved trauma in the Native American community.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:17 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - ’Ending the Silence’ gathered Lakota Elders at the Grand Gateway Hotel Saturday night, recognizing the multigenerational impact of unresolved trauma among Indigenous people. This event highlighted the resilience of the Native American community in overcoming hardships with unity.

According to the founder of ‘Ending the Silence,’ four out of five Native American children experience sexual abuse before turning 12, and over half of teens contemplate or attempt suicide. They aim to share helpful community resources with the elders so they can pass them on to future generations.

“The importance of forgiveness and the significance of moving forward in a good way, because if we don’t do that, how long are we supposed to hold on to this anger? We should never forget what was said or what happened. But we should set an example for our future generations,” said ‘Ending the Silence’s’ executive Director Brandon Ferguson.

Ferguson emphasizes Native-on-Native violence as the primary cause of unresolved trauma in the community, preventing individuals from addressing their experiences. The ‘Ending the Silence’ program aims to empower the next generation to speak up and be heard.

“Time is the most crucial thing that we possess in this life. It could be taken away at any moment. If we hold on to that too long, and we leave, then we pass that trauma onto the next generation. We have to take control of the situation right now,” said Ferguson.

“At the Grand Gateway Hotel tonight, forgiveness permeated the air amid tensions within the Native American community.”

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City 7 day Forecast
Strong winds today; snow on Thanksgiving Day
Perky Cups is located at the Black Hills Speedway off of East Highway 44.
A cup of joe that will perk up your morning
In a decisive and resolute act of justice, Seventh Circuit Judge Matthew Brown handed down a...
Man gets forty years for brutal killing of Box Elder woman
Oglala Sioux Tribe to deliver proclamation pressuring U.S. Government for resources they were...
Oglala Sioux Tribe signs proclamation pressuring U.S. Government to fulfill their duties
3 South Dakota men sent to federal prison for stealing 105 guns

Latest News

Cook with beer? You bet!
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Cooking with Beer
Conversations about organizations available to homeless individuals where held at the November...
Rapid City Council addresses homeless resources amid winter concerns
Two hours before the Rapid City Council meeting various city organizations gathered in front of...
Continued ‘Calls for Action’ by Rapid City community and organizations
Thanksgiving travelers get some helpful tips.
Helpful tips for Black Hills holiday travelers
Traveling during the holidays is a little different than usual whether you're planning to catch...
Holiday travelers