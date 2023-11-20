Fifth St. set to reopen after railroad crossing repairs

By Ezra Garcia
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:51 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fifth Street between Omaha Street and Main Street will reopen this evening, Nov. 20.

Crews from Rapid City, Pierre, and Eastern Railroad have completed upgrades to the Fifth Street railroad crossing. City night crews are conducting final cleanup work and will be removing traffic controls this evening, Nov. 20.

Nikko Street between Third Street and Fifth Street will remain closed until Wednesday allowing railroad crews to remove any remaining items.

