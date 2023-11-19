Strong winds and seasonable temperatures are in the forecast for Monday

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tonight will be chilly once again, with mostly cloudy skies and a few light rain showers possible overnight. Temperatures will range from the upper 20s to the mid and upper 30s.

Monday will be windy, with gusts of up to 50 mph possible at times. A wind advisory has already been put in place for eastern Pennington, southern Meade, eastern Custer, and northern Oglala Lakota Counites from 7 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Monday night. Temperatures will be in the 40s for many. A few showers may be around in the morning; however, cloud cover will gradually decrease, leaving us mostly sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures will range from the 40s to possibly the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies continuing.

The big changes will arrive just in time for Thanksgiving. High temperatures will range from the 20s to the 30s on Thursday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Snow showers will be possible Thursday night into Friday. It doesn’t look to be anything significant at this moment, but it will be something to watch as many like to travel for the holiday. Highs on Friday will be in the 20s for many.

