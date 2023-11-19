Remote yard waste sites closing for winter season December 1

(KOTA Territory)
By Ezra Garcia
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The last day for curbside yard waste collection and disposal of yard waste at the remote locations at Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North is Friday, Dec. 1.

After this date, all yard waste containers at the remote sites will be removed for the season. Unfortunately, there will be no pickup of curbside yard waste collections at part of the City’s collection routes.

However, mixed recycling and cardboard containers will still be available at the remote sites throughout the year. If you have yard waste after Dec. 2, Solid Waste Division officials indicate that you can bring the material to the Rapid City Landfill for disposal for the winter.

The yard waste containers are scheduled to return to the remote sites in the spring.

For more information, contact the City’s Solid Waste Division at 355-3496 or visit Rapid City Recycles.

Download the KEVN First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 South Dakota men sent to federal prison for stealing 105 guns
Liberty Land USA coming to Rapid City in 2026
Liberty Land amusement park coming to Rapid City in 2026
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Rapid City Regional Airport announces new flight path starting next year
Man involved in a Rapid Valley shooting has died

Latest News

Regional Forester Frank Beum has selected Shawn Cochran as the new permanent Forest Supervisor...
Shawn Cochran named forest supervisor for Black Hills National Forest
Vaccinations slump as SD Health Department reorganizes community health system
Rapid City was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2024 Family Travel Awards.
Rapid City earns family travel award
Prairie Road's first phase of construction is almost finished.
Prairie Road in Box Elder is one phase closer to completition