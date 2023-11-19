RC Christian takes 2nd place at state tournament

Comets drop championship in four sets to SF Christian
By Andrew Lind
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:55 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Christian volleyball team fell to Sioux Falls Christian 3-1 on Saturday night in the Class A state championship. The Comets finish the season runners up with a 35-6 record.

In Class B, Chester upset Warner in five sets, 3-2, and in Class AA, Harrisburg defeated SF Washington 3-1.

