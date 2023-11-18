Live interview with RC Christian volleyball coach Krystal Weber

Weber explains importance of the school’s historic state tournament run
By Andrew Lind
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:06 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Christian volleyball is headed to the Class A state championship with a 3-0 victory over Miller on Friday night. Before the match, Andrew Lind talked with Comets coach Krystal Weber to discuss Christian’s game plan against the Rustlers.

No. 2 Rapid City Christian faces No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian in the championship at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

