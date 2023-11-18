History continues, RC Christian volleyball to play in state title

Comets sweep Miller in straight sets
RC Christian volleyball moves on to state championship
RC Christian volleyball moves on to state championship
By Andrew Lind
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:59 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the first time in its programs history, the Rapid City Christian volleyball team advances to the state championship with a 3-0 win over Miller on Friday night. After going to five sets on Thursday against Dakota Valley, it took the Comets just three sets to put away the Rustlers.

No. 2 Rapid City Christian squares off with No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian at 6:45 p.m. in Saturday’s state championship game.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty Land USA coming to Rapid City in 2026
Liberty Land amusement park coming to Rapid City in 2026
3 South Dakota men sent to federal prison for stealing 105 guns
Man involved in a Rapid Valley shooting has died
Mother of hit and run victim speaks out
One dead after shooting near Aberdeen YMCA
UPDATE: Aberdeen shooter released, not charged

Latest News

Live interview with RC Christian volleyball coach Krystal Weber
Live interview with RC Christian volleyball coach Krystal Weber
11-16 rc christian
RC Christian starts state tourney with thrilling win
11-16 afternoon state volleyball
Top seeds cruise to wins at state volleyball
11-15 sdsu football
SDSU and USD football teams both ranked in the top 5