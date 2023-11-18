History continues, RC Christian volleyball to play in state title
Comets sweep Miller in straight sets
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:59 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the first time in its programs history, the Rapid City Christian volleyball team advances to the state championship with a 3-0 win over Miller on Friday night. After going to five sets on Thursday against Dakota Valley, it took the Comets just three sets to put away the Rustlers.
No. 2 Rapid City Christian squares off with No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian at 6:45 p.m. in Saturday’s state championship game.
Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.