RCFD’s K-9 Drogon receives a new certification

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of Rapid City Fire Department’s finest just received a certification for disaster searches this week.

The rescue K-9 Drogon has been with the Rapid City Fire Department at Station 7 since last year and this week he was honored with a certification allowing him to take part in disaster searches. This means the rescue K-9 will now be assisting with rescue operations that require his fine-tuned nose to aid the search.

The three-year-old Belgian Malinois is a member of South Dakota Task Force one, the statewide emergency resource on call 24/7.

With this certification, Drogon will assist in more of the operations the task force performs.

The pooch even has his own Facebook page for those interested in following him on the job. The link to his pages can be found here.

