Rapid City Regional Airport announces new flight path starting next year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Starting May 2024, you’ll be able to get a flight from Rapid City to Orlando, Florida.

After much discussion to add another flight path from Rapid City’s airport on Allegiant, Orlando Sanford International Airport was chosen. A one way ticket to Orlando Sanford International Airport could cost as little as 79 dollars a ticket if you begin booking now, and Patrick Dame, executive director for the Rapid City Regional Airport said after around 12 years, they’re excited to see how the new service will do.

”Its one of the services that we always when we talk about new services coming in that our customers want to see is Orlando. So the fact that were actually getting this done is fantastic so this is a great announcement for us,” stated Dame.

Dame also said he believes this will be good foot traffic for Rapid City Regional during winter and tourism months next year.

