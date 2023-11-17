Rapid City Regional Airport announces new flight path starting next year

Starting May 2024, you’ll be able to get a flight from Rapid City to Orlando, Florida
By Madison Newman
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:38 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Starting May 2024, you’ll be able to get a flight from Rapid City to Orlando, Florida.

After much discussion to add another flight path from Rapid City’s airport on Allegiant, Orlando Sanford International Airport was chosen. A one way ticket to Orlando Sanford International Airport could cost as little as 79 dollars a ticket if you begin booking now, and Patrick Dame, executive director for the Rapid City Regional Airport said after around 12 years, they’re excited to see how the new service will do.

”Its one of the services that we always when we talk about new services coming in that our customers want to see is Orlando. So the fact that were actually getting this done is fantastic so this is a great announcement for us,” stated Dame.

Dame also said he believes this will be good foot traffic for Rapid City Regional during winter and tourism months next year.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty Land USA coming to Rapid City in 2026
Liberty Land amusement park coming to Rapid City in 2026
Man working in a septic tank in Spearfish dies
PCSO: Rapid Valley shooting was an murder-attempted suicide
Hideaway Hills tests see massive amounts of damage which could be hazardous to homeowners.
Hideaway Hills testing shows massive damage in the area
Law enforcement investigates homicide in Rapid Valley

Latest News

Black Hills Special Services Cooperative held a community connection event.
Community event gives back in more ways than one
Parking lots like these could soon look more empty soon if a national truck driver shortage...
National truck driver shortage could impact businesses in the area
The three-year-old Belgian Malinois is a member of South Dakota Task Force one, the statewide...
RCFD’s K-9 Drogon receives a new certification
The Black Hills Special Services Co-op held a Community Connect event
Community event gives back in more ways than one