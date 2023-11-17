Latest class graduating from basic law enforcement certification course honored by Attorney General

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Attorney General, Marty Jackley, congratulates 44 students on completing a 13-week Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course, making them fully qualified law enforcement officers in the state.

“Our newest officers have worked hard to prepare themselves to serve their communities and state,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Friday’s ceremony honors their commitment as well as those of their families.”

Graduates must complete 520 hours of coursework. Subjects include law, arrest control, firearms, vehicle handling, and criminal investigations. Training is provided by full-time staff from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and adjunct instructors from law enforcement agencies across the state.

Friday’s graduation starts at 10 a.m. at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre. South Dakota Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Rick Miller is the guest speaker.

Members of the 187th Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course and their law enforcement organizations are:

Austin Ball, Brown County Sheriff’s Office; Olivia Case, Turner County Sheriff’s Office; Blake Christensen, Rapid City Police Department; Riley Christie, Fall River County Sheriff’s Office; Brett Craig, Yankton Police Department; Pywe Der, Huron Police Department; Caleb Deville, Watertown Police Department; Adam Doyle, Yankton County Sheriff’s Office; Matthew Fee, Brookings County Sheriff’s Office; Alicen Fladland, Roberts County Sheriff’s Office; Bailey Hahne, Butte County Sheriff’s Office; Ethan Heitkamp, Brookings County Sheriff’s Office; Abby Helwig, Rapid City Police Department; Luke Hill, Madison Police Department; Izaak Hoey, Lake County Sheriff’s Office; Taylor Homan, Rapid City Police Department; Aric Homola, Belle Fourche Police Department; Jeremy Koons, Rapid City Police Department; Kendrick Larson, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office; Adam Leins, Milbank Police Department; Jamie Long Crow, Winner Police Department; Allen Maharaj, Pierre Police Department; Alex Maldonado, Webster Police Department; Jacob Mayberry, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office; Alex Merchen, Spearfish Police Department; Tevin Mielitz, Vermillion Police Department; Lionel Morningstar, Aberdeen Police Department; Anthony Panza, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office; Cody Peterson, Edmunds County Sheriff’s Office; Cade Porch, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office; Norma Probst, Vermillion Police Department; Zachary Pullen, Rapid City Police Department; Donald Reker, Brookings County Sheriff’s Office; Brian Remmers, Winner Police Department; Levi Saunders, North Sioux City Police Department; Stephanie Shuster, Aberdeen Police Department; Branden Spence, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office; Tanner Tadra, Lead Police Department; Amy Thrun, Moody County Sheriff’s Office; Saul Torres, Spearfish Police Department; Kanuani Valencia Feliciano, Aberdeen Police Department; Alexis Van Overbeke, Watertown Police Department, Brandon Webb, Deadwood Police Department; and, Lindsey Zastoupil, Sisseton Police Department.

