Join the iconic Homestake Opera House for annual holiday tradition tonight

By Alena Neves
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s that special time of year to experience the holiday joy and there’s no better place than the historic Homestake Opera House for its 41st annual Festival of Trees kickoff to put you in that magical spirit Friday night.

The Opera House will once again be filled with a variety of trees and wreaths decorated by local businesses and individuals. The silent auction will be filled with a variety of goods, certificates and more says executive director Thomas Golden. Don’t miss out!

Golden says Friday, 1 to 6 p.m., will be the “Public Preview of Trees & Silent Auction” and on Saturday, Nov. 18 starting at 4 p.m., the silent auction closes, and the live auction starts. It is $10 a person, while children 10 and younger attend for free. Goldens adds that the entire holiday season will be events for the entire family, “that are free starting on December 1st at 4 p.m., will be a short holiday movie with drinks and snacks and then a chamber mixer starting at 4:30 p.m. As a part of the mixer, we will be having a gingerbread house contest. We are encouraging your family to build a gingerbread house and bring it to the opera house on November 30th for judging. There will be a kids and an adult category, with a first, second, and third place winner in each category,” Golden explained.

And to really experience the fete of Christmas, Dave Martinson with his 17-piece big band will be performing the “Nutcracker Suite” as arranged by Duke Ellington. Golden says, we are all familiar with the “Nutcracker”, but this show will be a little different as you’ll hear familiar songs like “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy”, but with a jazz spin, with lots of saxophone and horns instead of strings. So bring your loved ones and family to cherish the music of the classic “Nutcracker”, and bring your tapping shoes in case those jazzy sounds get your feet tapping.

