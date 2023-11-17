Community event gives back in more ways than one

The Black Hills Special Services Co-op held a Community Connect event
By Madison Newman
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:43 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Thursday, the Black Hills Special Services Co-op held a Community Connect event.

The event Black Hills Special Services Co-op had their regifting store open to the public including shoes, bedding, and clothing of all sizes for free, all of which came from a donation by the Julesburg Christian Church in Colorado. Booths from Goodwill, the Career Learning Center of the Black Hills, Habitat for Humanity were also there to support the community.

”First 45 minutes we had 250 people come in through the door, this is going to be a big event this time. All volunteers, agencies, come up and join us. Its kinda nice for the agencies because they can see 25 individuals and families in one day, rather than they can cover that many people in one week,” said Jeanne McKenna, director of education and workforce development for Black Hills Special Services Cooperative.

If you missed Thursday event, another event will be coming up early next year, that they will be accepting clothing donations for.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty Land USA coming to Rapid City in 2026
Liberty Land amusement park coming to Rapid City in 2026
Man working in a septic tank in Spearfish dies
PCSO: Rapid Valley shooting was an murder-attempted suicide
Hideaway Hills tests see massive amounts of damage which could be hazardous to homeowners.
Hideaway Hills testing shows massive damage in the area
Law enforcement investigates homicide in Rapid Valley

Latest News

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday at the Rapid City Public Library.
Rapid City seeks community input on using community development block grant dollars
Mother of hit and run victim speaks out
Rapid City has seen an uptick in sales tax receipts for three-fourths of the year.
Rapid City’s sales tax receipts surge, fueling steady economic growth
9th Annual Rapid City Glow Walk
Glow walk ignites activism towards homeless youth in Rapid City