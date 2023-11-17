Box Elder man sentenced for assault

By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:11 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Box Elder man, who was 16 at the time of a stabbing attack, draws a probationary sentence Thursday.

Mark Hickey, 18, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault for stabbing a man in August 2021. Hickey will be on probation for eight years. If he violates that probation, the court could impose a 15-year prison term, with 10 years suspended.

According to a release from the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office, “Senior Deputy State’s Attorney Roxanne Hammond asked the court to sentence Hickey to a penitentiary sentence. She emphasized that even though Hickey had a limited criminal history and was young at the time of the assault, the seriousness of the offense warranted prison time.”

Hickey claims he was using substances before the assault and that he doesn’t remember it.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty Land USA coming to Rapid City in 2026
Liberty Land amusement park coming to Rapid City in 2026
PCSO: Rapid Valley shooting was an murder-attempted suicide
Mother of hit and run victim speaks out
One dead after shooting near Aberdeen YMCA
UPDATE: Aberdeen shooter released, not charged
Starting Wednesday, the first floor of the Landmark Casino will be open to the public.
Historic Deadwood building re-opens as the Landmark Casino

Latest News

Pine Ridge man pleads guilty to killing homeless man
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
HealthWatch-Antibiotic awareness
Members of Youth & Family Services and employees from Timmons Market help unload groceries that...
Youth & Family Services helps hundred of families during Thanksgiving
Denny Menholt Auto Group donates holiday food.
YFS gets help in providing Thanksgiving meals