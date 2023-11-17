CUSTER, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills National Forest Christmas tree permits are now available for purchase either online at Recreation.gov, from your local Forest Service office, or private vendors throughout the Black Hills.

To purchase a permit online, visit Recreation.gov and search for Black Hills National Forest Christmas Tree Permit. Before purchasing a permit, it is important for visitors to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information. To complete the transaction, visitors need to set up or log in to a Recreation.gov account. The permit for any tree costs $10, plus a $2.50 processing fee. Each account can purchase up to five permits. After purchasing an online permit, it is ready to print immediately and must be visible while removing the tree(s) from the forest.

“As an added convenience, the Forest Service is selling permits through Recreation.gov as an alternative to in-person transactions,” said Scott Jacobson, Black Hills National Forest Public Affairs Officer. “Whether purchased online, at Forest Service offices, or through an approved vendor, we want to make sure that everyone has convenient access to purchasing Christmas Tree permits.”

The Forest Service’s Christmas tree-cutting program thins densely populated areas of small-diameter trees, improving forest health and wildlife habitat.

Many Forest roads are subject to seasonal closures. Free Motor Vehicle Use maps are available online or by downloading the Avenza App.

Additionally, all 4th graders throughout the United States receive a FREE Christmas tree permit, as part of the Every Kid Outdoors Program. If utilizing the online system at Recreation.gov, enter the voucher or pass number when prompted. Call your local Forest Service office for more information on the Every Kid Outdoors Program.

For more information on Christmas Tree permits, contact the Black Hills National Forest Supervisor’s Office at 605-673-9200 or visit us online. For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit the following link.

