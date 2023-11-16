Steve Elliott selected as next president for Black Hills State University

The South Dakota Board of Regents announced Steve Elliott as the next president of Black Hills State University.(BHSU)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:43 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Board of Regents has announced that Steve Elliott will be the new president of Black Hills State University. Currently serving as the Vice President of Academic Affairs at Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska, Elliott will soon take over as the 12th president of the University.

Elliott has been an active member of the Wayne State community since 2003 and has held various positions including faculty member, department chair, and dean, before accepting the Vice President role in 2016. He holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Maryland and has also served in the United States Marine Corps.

“The presidential search committee worked diligently to select the best from the best. Steve Elliott rose to the top and will be an excellent addition to Black Hills State University and the Spearfish community. He is well positioned to take BHSU to the next level,” said committee chairman Regent Jeff Partridge. “His leadership style appears efficient and effective, and his service to our country is a testament to his exceptional work ethic. The Board of Regents is happy to welcome Steve and his family to South Dakota.”

Elliott will begin his new role at BHSU on Dec. 22.

“I am honored and humbled to accept the position as Black Hills State University’s next president,” said Elliott. “Black Hills State and the surrounding region have exciting potential. I look forward to working with the State of South Dakota and the communities we serve to develop new academic opportunities, expand partnerships, and continue building Black Hills State University’s outstanding reputation. My family and I are truly excited about becoming part of the vibrant and growing Spearfish community.”

Elliott is a married father of three with a background in fine arts. He is renowned for his large-scale sculptures and mixed-media pieces, which have been exhibited in 26 states across the country. BHSU will be organizing a welcome-to-campus event for him, and further details about the celebration will be provided at a later date.

