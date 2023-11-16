Skincare tips to unlock the fountain of youth glow for National Healthy Skin Month

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - November is National Healthy Skin Month and a reminder that there’s no greater time to start paying closer attention to our skin as we approach the holiday season.

In an ever-evolving world of constant change, our skin takes a beating from the wrong products, to climate changes, even a lifetime of stress can show up and our one defense is prevention and what you use now will show up later.

Rapid City Medical Center’s Dr. Lycia Thornburg, a board-certified Dermatologist shares her expertise and says it’s never too late to take care of your skin and the earlier the better is key to keep your skin looking young forever. Thornburg says, your 20s is an ideal time to start a skincare routine and adopt healthy habits by putting on sunscreen every day to keep from wrinkling and premature aging. She recommends 6 skincare routines to get a head start.

· 6 skin care practices to start in your 20s:

· Use a mild cleanser: When selecting a cleanser, choose one for your skin type. if you have acne-prone skin, use a mild cleanser that removes oil.” Dry skin does better with a hydrating cleanser.

· To get the best results from your cleanser, wash your face twice a day – when you get up and before bed. You also want to wash after sweating.

· Sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher, broad spectrum, and water resistant): Any time you plan to be outside during the day, even if it’s to take a walk or drive to work, you expose your skin to the sun’s harmful rays.

· If you will be outside during daylight, protect your skin. Apply sunscreen to your face and any skin that clothing won’t cover, putting the sunscreen on 15 minutes before you go outdoors. Always put sunscreen on after other skin care products – and beneath your makeup.

· Like your cleanser, you want to use a sunscreen formulated for your skin type. If you have oily skin, look for the words “non-comedogenic” or “won’t clog pores” on the product. Women with darker skin tones may want to use a tinted sunscreen. Most tinted sunscreens won’t leave a white cast on your skin.

· Add in a skin care product that addresses your primary skin concern: In our 20s, women’s skincare concerns can vary greatly. While some women have acne-prone skin, others are noticing fine lines and other signs of aging. Dark spots can be the biggest concern for some.

Thornburg has additional recommendations if you are concerned about aging skin and acne.

· Vitamin C serum or cream, this ingredient can reduce skin aging and dark spots.

· Like other skin care products, you want to use a product formulated for your concern and skin type.

· Apply it after washing your face in the morning, before you put on your sunscreen.”

· Retinoid: The term “retinoid” is a catch-all for an array of vitamin A-based products used on skin. It can treat mild fine lines and wrinkles, acne, and dark spots. It can also improve skin texture. If you’re looking to treat uneven skin tone, dark spots, or your skin’s texture, look for the word “retinol.” It’s a type of retinoid that’s used for these purposes. Retinol can give you younger-looking skin by speeding up new skin cell turnover, which starts to slow in your 20s.

· To treat acne, dermatologists prescribe one of these retinoids – adapalene, tazarotene, tretinoin, or trifarotene. You’ll also find adapalene in acne-fighting products available without a prescription. When spread on acne-prone skin, a retinoid can unclog pores. This can give you clearer skin and allow other acne gels and creams to work better.

· When to apply a retinoid: after washing your face, wait 20 to 30 minutes and then apply it before going to bed. If you find the retinoid too drying, apply a moisturizer immediately after washing your face, using a moisturizer that won’t clog your pores. Then apply the retinoid 20 to 30 minutes later.

Thornburg says, “When it comes to creating a skincare routine, consistency is also key. Unless a skin care product is irritating your skin, you need to keep using it. It takes at least 30 days to know whether it’s working. With so many skincare trends and products available, following one routine can be difficult. The results you see on social media can tempt you to add in another product or two. That’s understandable. When the temptation to try a new product or routine hits, remember this fact. To get results, you need to use products consistently. It takes time to see results. If you try new skincare products too often, you may not see any progress. In fact, all you may have to show for it is irritated skin. You also want to create a skincare routine tailored to your needs, as discussed above.”

To hear more skincare suggestions, watch Dr. Lycia Thornburg’s interview above.

