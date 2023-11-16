SDSU and USD football teams both ranked in the top 5
Jackrabbits 1st, Coyotes 5th in this week’s poll
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The USD football team defeated North Dakota 14-10 last week to move up to the number five spot in the country. Top ranked and unbeaten SDSU kept things rolling with a 34-0 victory over Youngstown State. The Jackrabbits host Missouri State on Saturday while the Coyotes travel to Western Illinois.
