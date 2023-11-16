SDSU and USD football teams both ranked in the top 5

Jackrabbits 1st, Coyotes 5th in this week’s poll
11-15 sdsu football
11-15 sdsu football
By Vic Quick
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The USD football team defeated North Dakota 14-10 last week to move up to the number five spot in the country. Top ranked and unbeaten SDSU kept things rolling with a 34-0 victory over Youngstown State. The Jackrabbits host Missouri State on Saturday while the Coyotes travel to Western Illinois.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty Land USA coming to Rapid City in 2026
Liberty Land amusement park coming to Rapid City in 2026
Hideaway Hills tests see massive amounts of damage which could be hazardous to homeowners.
Hideaway Hills testing shows massive damage in the area
Law enforcement investigates homicide in Rapid Valley
Man working in a septic tank in Spearfish dies
Following an interview, Simental was placed under arrest for first-degree manslaughter.
Rapid City woman dies from head trauma, suspect arrested

Latest News

11-15 stevens volleyball aow
Athlete of the Week-Stevens’ Isabell Higgins
11-14 SD Mines volleyball
SD Mines volleyball team earns big playoff victory
11-14 RC Christian volleyball
RC Christian volleyball ready to deliver at state tourney
11-14 Hot Springs championship
Hard work and dedication key to Hot Springs’ State Title