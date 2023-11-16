Rapid City seeks community input on using community development block grant dollars

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday at the Rapid City Public Library.
The meeting is scheduled for Thursday at the Rapid City Public Library.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:07 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s Community Enrichment Division is asking for the community’s input regarding housing and development throughout the city.

Thursday’s Community Enrichment Division meeting will be an opportunity for the community to provide comments to the city with suggestions on how the city should use the community development block grant dollars.

It will give the city a good gauge of what they should focus on developing within city limits.

“The grant is for the community; therefore, it needs to be built by the community. It’s a very flexible program, and it gives localities the ability to identify their needs and then address them with the funding,” explained Rapid City’s Community Enrichment Division Manager Michelle Schuelke

The meeting scheduled for Thursday, November 16, at 3 p.m. will be hosted in the community room of the Rapid City Public Library.

