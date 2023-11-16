Rapid City Parks and Recreation is looking for public input on park proposal

Those looking to give input on the park can fill out the survey linked below or attend the workshop on November 16th.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:49 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A new park could soon be headed to North Rapid City, and the Parks and Recreation division is looking for the public’s input on a proposal to build a park near the Knollwood Townhouses.

Currently, the area operates as drainage for the highway and the townhouses surrounding, but the plan is to incorporate a park into this space as well. A public meeting will be held on November 16th from 5 to 7 P.M. at 30 Knollwood Drive for those with ideas or concerns to address them.

The main reason this area was chosen is to provide the surrounding communities with a recreation area within walking distance.

”Having a park within walking distance of people’s home is super important for physical health (and) for mental health. It gives people an outlet, it gives people a place to go spend time with their family or friends,” said Melissa Petersen a landscape architect for Rapid City Parks and Recreation.

The workshop is one way to have your voice heard but those who are unable to attend can also fill out a survey to give their thoughts on the proposal. That survey can be found here.

