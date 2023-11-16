NDN Collective president and CEO will not have bond revoked

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Despite admitting to violating the conditions of his bond Nick Tilsen, CEO/president of NDN Collective will remain a free man.

Tilsen was out on bond for an incident that allegedly occurred in Rapid City when he traveled to Washington D.C. to participate in a protest.

As part of his bond condition, Tilson was to remain within the Seventh Judicial Circuit.

The state alleges Tilsen violated these conditions when he traveled to Washington in September, where he was arrested during a protest.

Tilsen subsequently pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of crowding, obstruction, or incommoding, paying a $50 fine.

Tilsen’s lawyer objected to revoking the bond stating his client has attended all court appearances and remains in constant communication with his counsel and the state.

The judge declined the motion to revoke the bond but reminded Tilsen that he must receive permission from the court to travel outside the city and that any violations of the law are done knowingly.

According to the state, in June 2022, Tilsen allegedly threatened to hurt an officer.

The Native American activist was charged with aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and obstruction in July 2023 for that offense.

Tilsen has since pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.