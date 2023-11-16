Mixology at Home – Turkish Tobacco Bitters

Is Turkish tobacco bitters a bitters too far? Check out this mezcal old fashioned cocktail.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Any bartender will say “You can’t have an old fashioned cocktail without bitters.” But tobacco bitters? How can this be good?

A couple of weeks ago I had an interesting old fashioned using Turkish tobacco bitters.

I questioned it but why not try it? It worked. I never would have thought tobacco bitters but the bitters does go well with bourbon or scotch.

Now, instead of just mimicking that drink I did an internet search for other combinations and mezcal kept coming up for tobacco-flavored cocktails.

I’m not a mezcal fan but again, why not? Still, I had to get past my penchant for brown liquor to embrace this agave spirit.

I found a YouTube video by Martigan Drinks … not sure who the mixologist is … that is styled like an old fashioned. He called it coffee and cigarettes. Trust me, it doesn’t taste like cigarettes.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz mezcal
  • 1 oz coffee liqueur
  • 2 dashes Turkish tobacco bitters
  • Orange peel

Directions: Add to a mixing glass with ice, mezcal, coffee liqueur and tobacco bitters. Stir to mix and chill, then strain into an old fashioned glass with a large ice cube. Squeeze an orange peel over the drink to release the oils and drop the peel into the drink as garnish.

Note

Since I’ve never used mezcal I wasn’t sure of what brand to buy, and I am not comfortable with a lot of internet reviews. I didn’t want to buy an expensive bottle of mezcal just to have it collect dust in the back of my bar, but at the same time, if I went cheap and didn’t like the drink, I wouldn’t continue to experiment with mezcal.

Long story short, my wife is a tequila fan, so I spent a couple of dollars for a good bottle of mezcal.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty Land USA coming to Rapid City in 2026
Liberty Land amusement park coming to Rapid City in 2026
Man working in a septic tank in Spearfish dies
PCSO: Rapid Valley shooting was an murder-attempted suicide
Hideaway Hills tests see massive amounts of damage which could be hazardous to homeowners.
Hideaway Hills testing shows massive damage in the area
Law enforcement investigates homicide in Rapid Valley

Latest News

Is Turkish tobacco bitters a bitters too far? Check out this mezcal old fashioned cocktail.
Mixology at Home - Turkish Tobacco Bitters
The meeting is scheduled for Thursday at the Rapid City Public Library.
Rapid City seeks community input on using community development block grant dollars
Elevate Rapid City receives grant to help young entrepreneurs
Those looking to give input on the park can fill out the survey linked below or attend the...
Rapid City Parks and Recreation is looking for public input on park proposal