LifeLight rescues Hills Alive Christian music festival

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A popular Christian music festival is once again alive after briefly being canceled.

“Since 1998, we’ve been looking across the state at Hills Alive, and I’ve been admiring them from afar. Hills Alive has been, and maybe leaving behind this incredible legacy,” said CEO of LifeLight, Josh Brewer.

LifeLight, a global evangelical ministry, will now sponsor the Hills Alive Christian music festival in Rapid City, after the former sponsor, Northwestern Media, announced that the 40-year-old festival would not be returning next year.

“When you can get an event that’s bringing in tens of thousands of people, that’s significant. Plus, it’s a great enhancement to the people that live here. It’s a family-friendly event. That’s what I love. You can tell it’s alive. You’re seeing kids, you’re seeing families, you hear great music, you see great vendors. It’s really quite the experience, and I encourage everybody to check it out,” said Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun.

Mayor Jason Salamun says that this festival is not only uplifting but also has a significant economic impact on the Black Hills. He notes that in the past, approximately 20 thousand people have attended Hills Alive, contributing to the nearly 4 million visitors the Black Hills sees every year. Moreover, he predicts that this festival has the potential to draw even more people to the area.

“You know, people are excited. You know, the South Dakotans’ spirit. They love to be outside; they love to come together in unity. And just to see people come together and worship is a beautiful thing,” said Vice President of LifeLight, Jon Setzer.

The festival is set to return in the summer of 2024.

