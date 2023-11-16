Lakota Lake receives upgrades making it more accessible

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Lakota Lake used to be harder to get to, but after upgrading the road last year, the need to renovate the area surrounding the lake became more apparent.

“Well its a lot of our sites were built in the past and didn’t really consider accessibility issues for older folks or disabled folks and it was good to get our sites so that everybody can enjoy Lakota Lake,” said Rob Hoelscher a District Ranger for the Hells Canyon Ranger District.

Enjoying the lake includes enjoying the picnic areas.

“They were able to put in some walkways that are hardened three-foot wide paths so we can get people with wheelchairs or other disabilities into the site,” said Hoelscher

The upgrades were funded by usage fees. To help celebrate the renovations, the Forest Service is selling season passes at a discount, but only for one day.

“In order to use the day’s facilities here during the season you need to have a season pass and we are putting them on sale for half price at the Lions Club and all the forest service offices on December 1st,” said Ty Gerbracht an operations manager for Forest Recreation Management Inc.

Again those season passes will only be on sale for one day, Dec. 1.

