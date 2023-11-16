Lakota Lake receives upgrades making it more accessible

A new park could soon be headed to North Rapid City, and the Parks and Recreation division is looking for the public’s input on a proposal to build a park
By Cody Dennis
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:27 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Lakota Lake used to be harder to get to, but after upgrading the road last year, the need to renovate the area surrounding the lake became more apparent.

“Well its a lot of our sites were built in the past and didn’t really consider accessibility issues for older folks or disabled folks and it was good to get our sites so that everybody can enjoy Lakota Lake,” said Rob Hoelscher a District Ranger for the Hells Canyon Ranger District.

Enjoying the lake includes enjoying the picnic areas.

“They were able to put in some walkways that are hardened three-foot wide paths so we can get people with wheelchairs or other disabilities into the site,” said Hoelscher

The upgrades were funded by usage fees. To help celebrate the renovations, the Forest Service is selling season passes at a discount, but only for one day.

“In order to use the day’s facilities here during the season you need to have a season pass and we are putting them on sale for half price at the Lions Club and all the forest service offices on December 1st,” said Ty Gerbracht an operations manager for Forest Recreation Management Inc.

Again those season passes will only be on sale for one day, Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hideaway Hills tests see massive amounts of damage which could be hazardous to homeowners.
Hideaway Hills testing shows massive damage in the area
Liberty Land USA coming to Rapid City in 2026
Liberty Land amusement park coming to Rapid City in 2026
Law enforcement investigates homicide in Rapid Valley
Following an interview, Simental was placed under arrest for first-degree manslaughter.
Rapid City woman dies from head trauma, suspect arrested
Upon police arrival, they found a male who had been shot once, while he was walking through a...
Piedmont man killed while hunting near Red Owl

Latest News

Rapid City has seen an uptick in sales tax receipts for three-fourths of the year.
Rapid City’s sales tax receipts surge, fueling steady economic growth
Pedro Simental mugshot
Rapid City man makes his first appearance in manslaughter case
Nick Tilsen pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.
NDN Collective president and CEO will not have bond revoked
Gypsey Lane double shooting updated to a murder-attempted suicide.
Double shooting updated to murder-attempted suicide