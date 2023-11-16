From krumkakes to epleskivers, an assortment of Danish baked goods at this years Lille Norge Festival

Pre-holiday international food bazaar hosted by Borgund Lodge of the Sons of Norway
By Alena Neves
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:27 PM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Get a little taste of Scandinavian culture at this year’s Lille Norge holiday celebration hosted by the Borgund Lodge of the Sons of Norway at the Canyon Lake Activity Center on Saturday, Nov. 18 starting at 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Come and enjoy fresh Scandinavian-inspired cuisine, and baked goods, crafts, entertainment, and vendors says John Burke and Karen Pitharoulis, coordinators for the Lille Norge Festival. Pitharoulis in her traditional outfit, says they will have a wide variety of handmade Danish treats such as lefse, rosettes, and epleskivers and an expanded food line.

The Scandinavian Celebration vendors will include House of Scandinavia and the Chapel in the Hills along with arts & crafts and hardanger, rosemaling, woodworking and so much more. Burke, who dressed for the occasion as well, says there is quite a huge Scandinavian community in the Black Hills. He says he looks forward to kicking off the holiday season with the Lille Norge festival and sharing a piece of the culture with everyone who attends this weekend.

