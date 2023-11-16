Cutest pet of the week: Finn

This week's cutest pet of the week was given to Finn.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This is Finn, he is four years old. His fun fact is he always needs attention, loves his stuff lambie, and goes for long walks. His owner also noted that Finn hates the wind.

To submit your cutest furry friend for the cutest pet of the week, include the name of your pet, what kind of animal, the age, and a fun fact.

Furry friends aren’t limited to cats and dogs, we want to see them all.

To submit your animal for the cutest pet of the week, click here.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty Land USA coming to Rapid City in 2026
Liberty Land amusement park coming to Rapid City in 2026
Man working in a septic tank in Spearfish dies
PCSO: Rapid Valley shooting was an murder-attempted suicide
Hideaway Hills tests see massive amounts of damage which could be hazardous to homeowners.
Hideaway Hills testing shows massive damage in the area
Law enforcement investigates homicide in Rapid Valley

Latest News

This week's cutest pet of the week was given to Finn.
Cutest pet of the week: Finn
Is Turkish tobacco bitters a bitters too far? Check out this mezcal old fashioned cocktail.
Mixology at Home – Turkish Tobacco Bitters
The meeting is scheduled for Thursday at the Rapid City Public Library.
Rapid City seeks community input on using community development block grant dollars
Elevate Rapid City receives grant to help young entrepreneurs