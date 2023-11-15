Unseasonably warm today then windy and much cooler Thursday.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We’re expecting plenty of sunshine for today. A few clouds will develop and move into the area in the afternoon and evening. Expect a warm day with high temperatures climbing into the 60s for many. A few spots may flirt with 70°.

A cold front will bring changes for Thursday. Temperatures will remain mild Wednesday night for many. Lows in the 40s to near 50°. As the cold front passes through, temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s by the afternoon hours. It will get windy Wednesday night into Thursday with gusts up to 50 mph at times. That’ll make temperatures feel even colder.

Thankfully the cold air will not stick around for long. Highs Friday will rebound into the 50s for many with sunny skies. Mild weather is likely for the weekend with highs in the 50s for many on Saturday and a mix of 40s and 50s Sunday.

The weather will fall closer to average for the first half of next week. Highs will be in the 40s for many. By Thanksgiving and Black Friday, highs look to fall into the 30s across the area. We will keep an eye on the forecast as we get closer.

Mostly Sunny
