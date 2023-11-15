Monument Health hosts their first diabetes health fair

By Madison Newman
Published: Nov. 14, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In honor of world diabetes day, Monument Health hosted their first diabetes health fair Tuesday at The Monument.

The fair included booths from organizations such as insulin pump, glucose monitoring, and health and wellness vendors. The fair also included some prediabetes testing, as well foot care and blood pressure screenings, and if you missed the health fair today, monument health also holds diabetes education programs around the Hills.

” Diabetes education program up in Spearfish at the North 10 Street clinic, and down in Custer at the Custer clinic, over in Lead-Deadwood, and in Sturgis and then at the Floorman clinic. So, if they reach out to any of those areas and ask for a diabetes educator, they will get back to them with information,” said Deb Winter, diabetes education program manager with Monument Health.

If you were unable to make it to the health fair today and you’re worried you might be at risk of diabetes, call your doctor.

