Man working in a septic tank in Spearfish dies

(Gray News, file image)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man who was working in a septic tank Monday at a Lawrence County home on U.S. Highway 14-A has died.

The 22-year-old man was from Crook County, Wyo. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

According to a release from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to the home around 6:46 p.m. They pulled the man from the tank, but he later was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office is investigating to determine the cause of death.

