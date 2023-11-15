Man accused of scamming elderly woman, pleads not guilty

Abdul Waheed Mohammed, 31, pleaded not guilty to scamming a Pennington County senior citizen out of more than $100,000.
By Keith Grant
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:15 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Abdul Waheed Mohammed, 31, pleaded not guilty to scamming a Pennington County senior citizen out of more than $100,000.

On September 29, 2023, Mohammed was arrested for posing as a member of law enforcement and demanding money to get rid of false warrants.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, Mohammed pleaded not guilty to aiding/abetting grand theft and conspiracy to commit grand theft. If Mohammed is found guilty on these two charges he faces up to 40 years in prison or an $80,000 fine.

