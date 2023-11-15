Local business holds third annual pajama drive for foster children

By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:10 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One Rapid City business is showing a little bit of holiday spirit by collecting pajamas for children in foster care.

Huether Associates is hosting their third annual pajama drive aimed at giving children in foster care something warm for the holiday season.

They are looking for new or gently used pajamas in sizes ranging from newborns to extra large. Organizers are hopeful the community will give enough to surpass last year’s numbers.

“So last year we donated almost a thousand pairs of pajamas and so obviously we’re just trying to beat that mark this year,” said Thrivent financial advisor John Zastrow.

“So anything the community can do to help us would be great. We personally drop them off here at the Big Brothers Big Sisters. So, to see the look on their faces, they’re obviously very grateful for the generosity from the community so it’s great to see that.”

For those interested in donating the drive will run until the end of the month. You can drop off donations at Thrivent’s offices at 2210 Jackson Blvd in Rapid City between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

