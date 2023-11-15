It’s time to get your food donations in if you haven’t already

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday is the last day to drop off your food for Rapid City’s second food drive.

Items from the food drive will go to support needy families through Feeding South Dakota. Items that can be dropped off for donations included canned food as well as non-perishable items. While there are not specific numbers yet, Gelynn Passmore with the city’s public works department says the drive has been going well so far.

“So, this is our second food drive, and it has been going amazing. We have 3 locations and I have to keep checking on them and emptying the bins because they’re getting full,” said Passmore.

You may drop off food donations at Rapid City Hall, Rapid City Public Library, and the Public Safety Building.

