Healthy Eating with Eric Gardner - Quality Turkeys

Good Morning Black Hills, the morning lifestyle show on KEVN Black Hills Fox.
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:39 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some frozen turkeys you buy in a regular grocery store might be as much as 3 years old!

Always buy fresh, from a trusted source when it comes to turkeys this holiday season. Learn more on this edition of Healthy Eating with Eric Gardner.

The Market is located in the Tuscany Square Shopping Center on Omaha Street in Rapid City.

