Warm Again Tomorrow, But Cold Front Moves Through Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Temperatures tonight will fall a little cooler than last night. Temperatures in Rapid City will get into the mid 30s tonight, while a few locations will get into upper 20s. Those cooler temperatures tomorrow morning will quickly warm up into the 60s once again. A few spots on the SD Plains will see temperatures reach the 70s again. It’ll be another warm day. However, Thursday a cold front will start to work its way through the region by the early morning hours. This will allow temperatures to drop throughout the day. We will see those temperatures in the 40s in the morning and gradually drop into the 30s by the afternoon and evening. No precipitation is expect with this front.

Friday, we return to the 50s by the afternoon with completely sunny skies. Those sunny skies will last into the weekend with mid 50s expected on Saturday. Sunday, Low to mid 50s are expected with partly cloudy skies. Monday, another cold front begins to knock on the door. We will see temperatures stay in the 40s. Mostly sunny skies will coat the skies to start off the week and last into Tuesday with temperatures remaining below average by a few degrees.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.