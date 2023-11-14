Southwest Airlines brings virtual field trip to life for first graders

The airline recently hosted the teacher and her first grade class for a field trip at the Southwest Dallas Maintenance Hangar. (Source: Southwest Airlines)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A first grade teacher recently set up a mock Southwest plane in her classroom for her students to “fly” to Mexico.

She created pretend passports for each student to make the experience as real as possible and they even packed a carry-on bag.

Mrs. Sonja White documented the fun day with her students and posted a video of their adventures online, capturing the hearts of many – including Southwest Airlines.

The airline recently hosted the teacher and her entire first grade class for a field trip at the Southwest Dallas Maintenance Hangar.

According to the airline, students were greeted by excited employees and started the day with a tour through the hangar to learn how airplanes work.

The young travelers, many of whom had never been on an airplane, boarded a Southwest Boeing 737 MAX 8 and enjoyed a snack onboard while pilots told the students about aviation.

The airline recently hosted the teacher and her entire first grade class for a field trip at...
The airline recently hosted the teacher and her entire first grade class for a field trip at the Southwest Dallas Maintenance Hangar.(Southwest Airlines Co. | Schelly Stone)

The group took photos in front of the aircraft and had the chance to watch planes take off.

Afterward, the kids were surprised at the Southwest Headquarters building with a fiesta, complete with a mariachi band and Mexican food for lunch, the airline stated in a news release.

Southwest Airlines gifted two round trip tickets for anywhere the airline flies for the first-grade teachers and the school principal as a thank you for their support of their future leaders.

“Southwest is honored to have had the opportunity to create a unique aviation experience for the first-grade students, just as Mrs. White did for her class,” the airline stated in a news release. “Who knows... maybe there’s a future Southwest employee in this group of sweet kids!”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upon police arrival, they found a male who had been shot once, while he was walking through a...
Piedmont man killed while hunting near Red Owl
Jordan Hare makes a plea agreement in the crash that killed 14-year-old Nevaeh Brave Heart.
Rapid City man accused of hit and run death strikes a plea deal
Senator Rounds defended Senator Tuberville's choice to block military nominations
Senator Mike Rounds defends blocking military nominations
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Hideaway Hills tests see massive amounts of damage which could be hazardous to homeowners.
Hideaway Hills testing shows massive damage in the area

Latest News

What they want: Biden and Xi are looking for clarity in an increasingly difficult relationship
Biden says his goal for Xi meeting is to get US-China communications back to normal
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
The site of a fire is seen under Interstate 10, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. Los...
Fire-damaged Los Angeles freeway to take 3 to 5 weeks to repair, California governor says
An autopsy was performed on Nov. 13 and revealed that she had suffered significant blunt-force...
Rapid City woman dies from head trauma, suspect arrested
Maxine Helbling celebrated her 106th birthday November 8.
Woman celebrating 106th birthday reminisces about her love of dancing