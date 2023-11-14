SD state representative from Rapid City resigns

The South Dakota State Capitol building in Pierre.(Austin Goss DNN/KOTA)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota State House Rep. Jess Olson has resigned her seat due to health reasons, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Olson has represented District 34 in the State House of Representatives since 2019. The district encompasses parts of Rapid City and Pennington County.

The governor will appoint someone to complete Olson’s term. People who want to be considered for the vacancy or those who want to nominate someone should email Ben Koisti at Ben.Koisti@state.sd.us. Nominations should include the candidate’s name, current physical address, resume, cover letter, and letters of recommendation. All nomination materials must be submitted by Dec. 5.

This is the second West River legislative vacancy Gov. Kristi Noem has to fill.

District 35 Sen. Jessica Castleberry resigned in August after it as determined that COVID funds were wrongly allocated to a business she owns.

