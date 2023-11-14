Ring in the holidays with the Salvation Army of the Black Hills

Spread some cheer this holiday season and become a bell ringer for the Salvation Army 2023 Red Kettle Campaign.
Spread some cheer this holiday season and become a bell ringer for the Salvation Army 2023 Red Kettle Campaign.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:42 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The sound of the Salvation Army’s Christmas bells will soon be heard as the organization gears up for its annual Red Kettle Campaign.

With more than $400,000 to raise, bell ringers will be out starting Nov. 17 to encourage shoppers to stop and donate.



The Red Kettle Campaign is the largest fundraising event of the year for the Salvation Army.

Anyone can be a bell ringer, either as an individual or a group. On average volunteer bell ringers help raise nearly $80 per hour for the campaign.

“The great thing about the bell ringers is it can be done in two-hour shifts; it can be done in one-hour shifts however you want to do it. Some businesses will take a whole day. It’s a great opportunity as a family for folks to get out and really participate in being good neighbors to the folks in their community,” said Major Jerry O’Neil, area coordinator for the Salvation Army of the Black Hills.

Money raised during the campaign helps fund many of the holiday programs at the Salvation Army of the Black Hills such as the angle tree and Christmas Box program.

The 2023 Red Kettle Campaign runs through Dec. 23.

For information on how you can sign up to become a bell ringer click here or contact Angie Masion at 605-342-0892 or email at angie.mason@usc.salvationarmy.org.

