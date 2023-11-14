Rapid City’s president statues will start to warm up this week

By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:03 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Starting this week, the president statues in downtown Rapid City may start to look a little bit warmer.

That’s because Wednesday, Nov. 15, marks the ninth season winter apparel items can be placed on the statues. For those unfamiliar, the statues can be covered with items such as gloves, scarves, ear muffs, and even socks.

The purpose of this event is to allow those in need to take clothing items while also giving the statues some life.

Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun encourages the public to not only continue showing their support for this project but to also give these items to shelters so they can make them available to others.

