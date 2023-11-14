Rapid City Parks and Recreation seeking proposals for Roosevelt ‘Dome’ Project

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Parks and Recreation has started seeking proposals for a possible Roosevelt Pool enclosure.

During the Vision Fund application process in 2021, two Rapid City swim teams advocated for an enclosure that would be seasonal at the Roosevelt Swim Center. At that time, the Vision Fund Committee and the Rapid City Council awarded the project around $1 million to be disbursed in 2024.

Now the city’s Parks and Recreation Department is preparing to use some of those funds by seeking design proposals for the Roosevelt Dome Project to ensure a project like this would be feasible with the available funds.

“When the 50-meter pool was built, it was built in such a manner that in the future it could be covered,” explained Rapid City Parks and Recreation director Jeff Biegler. “This cover would make more space available to not only the swim teams but to other groups who may want to use it.”

The outdoor 50-meter pool at the center can only be used for outdoor activities and must be closed if weather permits.

RC Parks and Recreation is looking for consultants to design an outdoor dome for the outdoor pool at Roosevelt Swim Center. (Humberto Giles-Sanchez)

If the project is to move forward, the consultant would need to create documents involving construction and vendor coordination, along with helping administer the project.

If you want to learn more about the project, you can head to the Rapid City website.

