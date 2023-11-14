Pet of the Week - Meet Rio

Pet of the Week - Meet Rio
By Cyle Clark
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:09 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Do the holiday blues have you feeling down? This week’s pet of the week is sure to turn that frown upside down.

Rio is a four-year-old pit bull terrier mix who is as sweet as that pie you are making for Thanksgiving.

With a big heart and loyalty to match, Rio is ready to be your fur-ever friend. You’ll never find him far from your side soaking in all the love and compassion you can offer.

Rio has a purr-fect track record with cats and is a gentle giant when it comes to children.

You can meet Rio at the Humane Society of the Black Hills which opens at 11 a.m.

