Man charged with first degree attempted murder faces up to 54 years in prison if found guilty

By Madison Newman
Nov. 13, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man arrested for attempted first degree murder made his initial appearance in court Monday morning.

35-year-old Charles Colhoff is accused of trying to shoot and kill Morgan Running Horse earlier this month.

Colhoff is accused of shooting Running Horse on November 4. Running Horse suffered two gunshot wounds to the face.

Colhoff is also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and one count of commit or attempt to commit felony with firearm.

Colhoff is held on a $200,000 cash bond.

If convicted, Colhoff could face up to 54 years in prison.

