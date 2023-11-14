Hideaway Hills testing shows massive damage in the area

Hideaway Hills testing shows massive damage in the area
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:57 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It has been more than three years since families in the Hideaway Hills community had to evacuate their homes when a massive sinkhole opened.

The Hideaway Hills subdivision in Black Hawk was built on a gypsum mine. Three years ago, part of the mine collapsed, creating the sinkhole. That prompted 158 homeowners to file a class-action lawsuit against the state of South Dakota.

Now, new testing in the area reportedly shows sewage leakages are causing the soil to weaken, making the ground homes were built on even more unstable. Legal representatives for the homeowners say it isn’t good.

“We have noticed an acceleration of deterioration in the land in that area,” said Fox Rothschild representative Kathy Barrow. “And our engineers have become increasingly concerned about the condition of the utilities.”

Barrow says the results show the water lines have been disturbed by the collapse of the soils and are currently leaking 28,000 gallons of water a day which is more than 10 million gallons every year.

At this rate, she says another disaster could happen soon.

“You’d have a collapse of some homes. You’d have a sliding of other homes. You’d have a water main break and you’d have water and sewage going all over the place. And you’d have the possibility of gas line breaks and explosions,” said Barrow.

With this new information, representatives say they are more confident in their case against the state.

The case is Andrew Morse and John and Emily Clarke et al. v. State of South Dakota, No. 46CIV-20-000295 in the Meade County 4th Judicial District. Trials to determine South Dakota’s liability and potential damages it may have to pay in the case are scheduled for next year.

