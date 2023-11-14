Pennington County hosts free drive-thru flu shot clinic

Free drive thru flu shots for those who want them
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:05 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Get ready to roll up your sleeve. One South Dakota organization is helping people fight the flu season.

Pennington County Emergency Management, in coordination with the South Dakota Department of Health, is making 650 doses of the flu vaccine available to anyone who wants it.

This year, they’re trying to streamline the process in two unique ways.

“This drive-thru we’ve never done before and so this is new for us,” said Alexa White, deputy director for Pennington County Emergency Management.

“Also doing the consent online, that’s a Department of Health feature that’s always been done by paper but now is all online as well. The flu can be dangerous for some people. If they get the flu it can be life-threatening in fact so if you are someone who needs that shot every year, this is a great way to get it,” White explained.

The drive-thru will be at the Central States Fairground on Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m.

Remember to bring your ID so the nurses can verify your identity before you get the shot.

