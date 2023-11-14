Club for Boys prepares for annual Christmas tree sale

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Monday, the Club for Boys got tree shipments for their annual Christmas tree sale.

More than 1,300 trees sourced from Michigan, Oregon and the Black Hills will be for sale. Proceeds go back to the club to help with memberships and day-to-day operations, but the sale also helps teach the boys involved, life lessons.

“This program is a jobs training program for our kids. Its a fundraiser,” said Mark Kline, assistant executive director at the Club for Boys. “There’s families that come down year after year. They come down and they get to see the club. In addition to selling the Christmas trees, people donate for a boy’s membership for families that cant afford a membership. That way any boy can afford to come to the club.”

If you don’t see a tree you like, or might want something bigger for your home, the Club for Boys will go out and personally acquire those trees from the Black Hills.

“And then people that want the taller trees, because the tree farm trees only come up to 11 foot, we will go out and cut 12-, 13-, 14-, 15-foot trees. So if anyone needs a specific size they can call us, as long as they’re okay with Black Hills spruce, and well go and cut a tree,” continued Kline.

The Club for Boys also sells greenery and handmade wreaths.

The tree lot opens Nov. 20, and will remain open until all the trees are sold.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.