Another very mild day today ... and we’ll see another one tomorrow.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see another mild day of weather today - 60s for highs - not quite that 71 we had in downtown Rapid City yesterday. High clouds will decrease by this afternoon.

Wednesday will be warm with 60s to near 70 degree highs, then a strong Pacific cold front races through Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing strong, gusty winds and much cooler temperatures. High Wind Warnings may be required Thursday as models suggest gusts could range from 55 to 65 miles per hour for a time.

Friday and the weekend will be dry and mild again with near 60 degree high temperatures, then we’ll see some changes into next. We’re pretty sure Thanksgiving week will turn much colder, but the debate is still out on how much moisture we might receive. Stay tuned!!!

