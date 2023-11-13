Unseasonably mild weather in the forecast.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will experience much warmer than normal temperatures during the first half of this week as a ridge of high pressure builds over the northern plains. Gusty winds today will lead to high fire dangers, especially in Wyoming.

High temperatures will be in the 60s through Wednesday, then a cold front will bring temperatures back down to near normal by Thursday.

The weekend looks mild, but major changes in the weather pattern are possible next week - stay tuned!!

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Women can anonymously post about men who they are currently dating or plan to date, hoping to...
‘Are We Dating the Same Guy?’ Facebook groups warn women about potential dates nationwide
Surveillance video shows a deer dash up, leap over two parked cars and slam into the bed of a...
WATCH: Deer’s flying leap leaves dent in for sale pickup truck
Pictured is Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. Pope Francis on Saturday,...
Pope Francis removes a leading US conservative critic as bishop of Tyler, Texas
Unity march and lawsuit follow Grand Gateway Hotel’s social media comments in 2022.
Justice Department secures agreement with Grand Gateway Hotel

Latest News

Warmth Continues but Winds Kick Up Tomorrow
Overnight we wont be as cold
Warmth Continues but Winds Kick Up Tomorrow
Mostly Sunny
Lots of Sunshine Heading into the Weekend, Warmer Temperatures On Tap
Lots of Sunshine Heading into the Weekend, Warmer Temperatures On Tap
Lots of Sunshine Heading into the Weekend, Warmer Temperatures On Tap