Shoppers flock to The Monument with their holiday lists, while building connections

Shoppers flock to the Winter Marketplace Pop-Up.
Shoppers flock to the Winter Marketplace Pop-Up.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday season as shoppers showed up Saturday morning to support small business owners at The Monument.

For many of the small business owners and shoppers, the Winter Marketplace Pop-Up is used for more than just shopping for items. It is also a chance for them to get a better connection with each other and to learn who the shopper is buying from. Plus, it gives small business owners an opportunity to learn a little bit more about the customers who are shopping from them.

“A lot of them don’t have brick-and-mortar stores, so it is their chance to get out into the community,” explained the owner of RWhite Events, Rachelle White. “You know, to spend time with you, you get great one-on-one interaction; you get to actually meet someone and find out, ‘Oh wow! This guy is a veteran; they do this out of their home,’ and they find out their story, and that makes the purchase that much more meaningful.”

This year, around 200 vendors participated in the Winter Marketplace Pop-Up. The next RWhite event is set to take place December 9, featuring a special breakfast with a green guest.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Women can anonymously post about men who they are currently dating or plan to date, hoping to...
‘Are We Dating the Same Guy?’ Facebook groups warn women about potential dates nationwide
Surveillance video shows a deer dash up, leap over two parked cars and slam into the bed of a...
WATCH: Deer’s flying leap leaves dent in for sale pickup truck
Pictured is Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. Pope Francis on Saturday,...
Pope Francis removes a leading US conservative critic as bishop of Tyler, Texas
Unity march and lawsuit follow Grand Gateway Hotel’s social media comments in 2022.
Justice Department secures agreement with Grand Gateway Hotel

Latest News

Most Americans are not ready financially to retire, and some pre-retirees believe they won’t be...
AARP launches “Pre-tirement” campaign with fuzzy character to tackle financial fears
Black Hills tourist attractions might be fully staffed next year
After Tuesday's elections, Republicans across the country are strategizing about what went wrong.
Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds talk election strategy moving forward
Senator Rounds defended Senator Tuberville's choice to block military nominations
Senator Mike Rounds defends blocking military nominations