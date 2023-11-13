Shoppers flock to The Monument with their holiday lists, while building connections

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday season as shoppers showed up Saturday morning to support small business owners at The Monument.

For many of the small business owners and shoppers, the Winter Marketplace Pop-Up is used for more than just shopping for items. It is also a chance for them to get a better connection with each other and to learn who the shopper is buying from. Plus, it gives small business owners an opportunity to learn a little bit more about the customers who are shopping from them.

“A lot of them don’t have brick-and-mortar stores, so it is their chance to get out into the community,” explained the owner of RWhite Events, Rachelle White. “You know, to spend time with you, you get great one-on-one interaction; you get to actually meet someone and find out, ‘Oh wow! This guy is a veteran; they do this out of their home,’ and they find out their story, and that makes the purchase that much more meaningful.”

This year, around 200 vendors participated in the Winter Marketplace Pop-Up. The next RWhite event is set to take place December 9, featuring a special breakfast with a green guest.

