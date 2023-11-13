RC Christian volleyball is mentally prepared for state tournament

Comets rely on regular season experience to pave the way in postseason
By Andrew Lind
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:44 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Christian volleyball team is set to face Dakota Valley Thursday in the Class A state tournament.

The Comets are led this season by Krystal Weber, who is no stranger to coaching in western South Dakota. Weber coached 9th and 10th graders at Sturgis and spent time with Black Hills Juniors volleyball. She’s spent a lot of time around the Comets program as well, in part because her daughter is on the team.

After watching Christian fall in last year’s SODAK 16, Weber observed that mental breakdowns could be attributed to the way the team performed. To keep this from happening again, it became a focus for the girls as early as summer workouts prior to this season. Plus, the head coach brought in a friend, a former Nebraska volleyball assistant, who spoke to the team about what it takes to perform at the highest level.

”And one of the things they asked her is, ‘you know, on the big stage you’ve been in, how do you prepare for those?’ And she just very bluntly looked at the girls and she said, ‘you know, it’s any other game.’ You have to approach it as if it’s any other match that you’ve played this year. Because if you let your emotions get too high, then that takes over and takes away from the skills. And so just having her say that to them, I kind of think it just kind of put a piece over them, like yeah we’ve played 37 matches already and we know what to do on the court, this just needs to be another match that we go out and take care of it,” Weber said.”

RC Christian plays Dakota Valley in the state quarterfinals on Thursday at 5 p.m.

