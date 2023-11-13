Rapid City man accused of hit and run death strikes a plea deal

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man who was supposed to go on trial this week for the hit-and-run death of a 14-year-old girl reaches a plea deal with the state, replacing the felony charge with a misdemeanor.

Jordan Hare, who was 27 at the time of the crash, was charged with hit and run with injury. The agreement with the state means Hare will plead guilty to a Class 1 Misdemeanor of Obstructing a Public Officer.

Nevaeh Brave Heart was hit and killed on Oct. 14, 2022, while trying to cross North LaCrosse Street at the intersection with East Van Buren Street. The driver of the car that hit Brave Heart did not stop.

Police were able to track the vehicle to a Rapid City home by using security photos and videos. Initially, they arrested Hare for failure to stop his vehicle and destruction of evidence for washing his truck and rims after the crash.

A Pennington County State’s Attorney Office release explained how the plea agreement came about:

The plea agreement comes after a thorough review of the available evidence, including witness statements, an updated forensic review of Mr. Hare’s cellular phone and other technology, a comprehensive review of the evidence collected at the scene, and all evidence collected following the incident. The State believes that the evidence, in its totality, shows Mr. Hare is guilty of Obstructing a Public Officer.

The State’s Attorney’s Office is committed to pursuing justice and ensuring the legal process is fair and just. “It is a prosecutor’s ethical responsibility to bring cases to trial that it believes can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. This ensures the legal process is just, protects the rights of victims and the accused, and upholds the principles upon which the system is built, “Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Kevin Krull said.

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Nevaeh, who have endured an unimaginable loss. We understand this has been an incredibly difficult time for them, and we extend our deepest sympathies and condolences.

A moment of solemn silence and a candlelit procession was held on Lacrosse Street Saturday, marking the one-year anniversary since the tragic hit-and-run.

