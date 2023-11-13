Rapid City man accused of hit and run death strikes a plea deal

Jordan Hare makes a plea agreement in the crash that killed 14-year-old Nevaeh Brave Heart.
Jordan Hare makes a plea agreement in the crash that killed 14-year-old Nevaeh Brave Heart.(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:32 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man who was supposed to go on trial this week for the hit-and-run death of a 14-year-old girl reaches a plea deal with the state, replacing the felony charge with a misdemeanor.

Jordan Hare, who was 27 at the time of the crash, was charged with hit and run with injury. The agreement with the state means Hare will plead guilty to a Class 1 Misdemeanor of Obstructing a Public Officer.

Nevaeh Brave Heart was hit and killed on Oct. 14, 2022, while trying to cross North LaCrosse Street at the intersection with East Van Buren Street. The driver of the car that hit Brave Heart did not stop.

Police were able to track the vehicle to a Rapid City home by using security photos and videos. Initially, they arrested Hare for failure to stop his vehicle and destruction of evidence for washing his truck and rims after the crash.

A Pennington County State’s Attorney Office release explained how the plea agreement came about:

The plea agreement comes after a thorough review of the available evidence, including witness statements, an updated forensic review of Mr. Hare’s cellular phone and other technology, a comprehensive review of the evidence collected at the scene, and all evidence collected following the incident. The State believes that the evidence, in its totality, shows Mr. Hare is guilty of Obstructing a Public Officer.

The State’s Attorney’s Office is committed to pursuing justice and ensuring the legal process is fair and just. “It is a prosecutor’s ethical responsibility to bring cases to trial that it believes can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. This ensures the legal process is just, protects the rights of victims and the accused, and upholds the principles upon which the system is built, “Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Kevin Krull said.

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Nevaeh, who have endured an unimaginable loss. We understand this has been an incredibly difficult time for them, and we extend our deepest sympathies and condolences.

A moment of solemn silence and a candlelit procession was held on Lacrosse Street Saturday, marking the one-year anniversary since the tragic hit-and-run.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Women can anonymously post about men who they are currently dating or plan to date, hoping to...
‘Are We Dating the Same Guy?’ Facebook groups warn women about potential dates nationwide
Surveillance video shows a deer dash up, leap over two parked cars and slam into the bed of a...
WATCH: Deer’s flying leap leaves dent in for sale pickup truck
Senator Rounds defended Senator Tuberville's choice to block military nominations
Senator Mike Rounds defends blocking military nominations
Pictured is Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. Pope Francis on Saturday,...
Pope Francis removes a leading US conservative critic as bishop of Tyler, Texas

Latest News

The DAV, Disabled American Veterans Organization provides professional assistance and aids...
A helping hand from the DAV for those who served
Upon police arrival, they found a male who had been shot once, while he was walking through a...
Piedmont man killed while hunting near Red Owl
Shoppers flock to the Winter Marketplace Pop-Up.
Shoppers flock to The Monument with their holiday lists, while building connections
Most Americans are not ready financially to retire, and some pre-retirees believe they won’t be...
AARP launches “Pre-tirement” campaign with fuzzy character to tackle financial fears