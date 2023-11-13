Piedmont man killed while hunting near Red Owl

RED OWL, S.D. (KEVN) - The Meade County Sheriff’s Office came to an area north of Red Owl, SD, for a report of a hunter who had been shot on Nov. 12, Sunday, at 2:30 pm.

Police arrived and found a male who had been shot one time, while he was walking through a field. The man was identified as Dylan Evans, 30, of Piedmont SD. Evans had been hunting with several other people, including several minors when he was shot. Evans died at the scene.

Emergency units from the SD Game Fish and Parks and the Enning Ambulance Service also came.

This is an ongoing investigation.

